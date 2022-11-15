Police say missing 72-year-old may have fallen off cliff into the water near Mispec

Based on where her personal belongings were found, police say it's possible 72-year-old Shirley Woodhouse fell from a Cape Spencer cliff and into the Bay of Fundy.

"This is very difficult news for her family and friends," the Saint John Police Force said in a news release.

Woodhouse was last seen on Monday, Nov. 7 in the Westmorland Road area on the city's east side.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, her car was found in the area of Cape Spencer on Red Head Road in Mispec on the east side of Saint John.

The next day, police conducted a "comprehensive search" that included RCMP Air Services, local ground search and rescue teams, and the Saint John Fire Department.

By the end of the day, police found some of Woodhouse's belongings but did not find her.

"Due to the nature and location of the items that were located, there's some evidence to suggest that she may have sustained a fall but we can't say that with certainty," said police spokesperson Sean Rocca.

Active investigation

Rocca said nothing has been ruled out, and if there was in fact a fall, police don't know what caused it.

"It's still an open and active investigation," he said.

Rocca said RCMP will conduct another shoreline search Tuesday at low tide.

He said police can't release the nature or exact location of the items found, because doing so may hinder the investigation.

The news release said the Major Crime Unit is still investigating the disappearance and asks anyone with information to call police.