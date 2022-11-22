24-year-old has been missing for a week, relatives ask public for help

RCMP have new information about the last known location of missing 24-year-old Max Boudreau.

Originally, his last known location was on Albert Street in Moncton on the evening of Nov. 14.

On Tuesday, RCMP said Boudreau was last seen on Nov. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., leaving a bar on Champlain Street in Dieppe.

He was wearing dark-coloured pants with a large rip on one leg and a light coloured top, the RCMP news release said.

It's been seven days since Boudreau was last seen.

Max Boudreau was last seen on Nov. 15 in Dieppe. (Max Boudreau/Facebook)

His cousin, musician Louise Vautour Goguen, said Boudreau's mother, sister and whole family are worried.

"We don't have a lot of information," Vautour Goguen told Radio-Canada.

"It's not like him not to give a sign of life like that."

His friend Erin Dornan agreed that it is unlike Boudreau to cut contact.

"Max is an amazing person and an incredible friend. He is very sociable and would do anything for anyone," she told Radio-Canada.

Max Boudreau has a rose tattoo on his right arm. (Max Boudreau/Facebook)

According to the RCMP, Max Boudreau has brown eyes and short brown hair with blond highlights. He is six feet two inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a rose tattoo on his forearm.

Boudreau's friend Rebecca Careen is asking the public to continue sharing the news of his disappearance on social media. Vautour Goguen asked that people keep an eye out and share any information they have.

"This kind of situation, it could happen to anyone at any time," she said.

Anyone with information can contact the RCMP at 506-857‑2400.