Saint John's cuts to sidewalk snow clearing worry people with disabilities
'We can’t stop living just because we have winter in New Brunswick'
Two Saint John wheelchair users say they are troubled by current standards for clearing sidewalks — and expect conditions to get worse with recent cuts.
The city's proposed snowplowing plan ends all sidewalk clearing in Silver Falls, a neighbourhood in east Saint John.
Randy Dickinson, the chair of the Premier's Council on Disabilities, said many people have to go out onto the street when sidewalks aren't cleared — creating a safety risk.
"We can't stop living just because we have winter in New Brunswick," said Dickinson, who uses a power wheelchair.
"I think they're increasing the liability for the city if somebody slips and falls or tips out of their wheelchair, for example."
More than 25 per cent of New Brunswickers are living with a disability, according to Statistics Canada. The province is also home to one of the highest concentrations of seniors in the country.
Barrier to leaving home
Cassie Hall, a master's student at Uiversity of New Brunswick Saint John, said a few inches of snow can make it impossible for her to get around in her wheelchair.
"I don't often leave just because it is difficult to manoeuvre in the winter," she said.
Hall, 22, said hills and the curb cuts at the entrances to sidewalks are the most challenging to navigate when conditions are slippery.
Hall said she's had a few close calls of almost sliding out into traffic.
"We need to do more consulting with people with disabilities and how a lot of these decisions affect us as well as the non-disabled population," she said.
'Wants versus needs'
Saint John council got a first look at the proposed winter management plan last week.
It includes a re-balancing of staff between day and night shifts, with the goal of allowing for better street clearing overnight. Sidewalk plowing routes have been redesigned, reducing the distance cleared by about 16 kilometres — a cut of about six per cent.
Dickinson said he understands the financial challenges faced by the city. But he said municipal and provincial governments need to prioritize spending for sidewalk maintenance as an essential service.
"I think you have to look at wants versus needs," he said.
With files from Information Morning Saint John
