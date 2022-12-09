Fredericton women celebrate 'huge' changes to come after winning minimum wage fight

A mother and daughter in Fredericton are among those celebrating two bills that passed third reading in the New Brunswick legislature and are expected to make a "huge" improvement in the daily lives and status of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"I am very happy," said Kyra Thomas, 26, who was one of about 10 advocates who were on hand in the legislature when the "historic" bills were unanimously approved last week.

"It was really exciting," said Thomas.

"She is a bit of a trailblazer," said Debbie Thomas, her mother.

Kyra's was one of the stories presented to MLAs in support of a bill to amend the Employment Standards Act.

The changes will eliminate below-minimum-wage pay, which for some is as low as a stipend of $20 for a week's work, said Sarah Wagner, executive director of Inclusion N.B.

The other bill was to create the Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will ensure that adults with a disability can make decisions — big or small — about their life, with support, if needed.

It moves away from the "black-and-white notion" that you either have capacity or you don't, she said.

Debbie Thomas, left, says contrary to popular belief, Krya will not lose her disability support payments if she works for minimum wage. (Elizabeth Stairs/Inclusion N.B.)

Kyra and Debbie have been involved in the fight for minimum-wage pay for several years.

Kyra used to work at a big retail chain store, said Debbie, where she had the support of a job coach to improve her skills. After a while, it became apparent that she was doing "real work," but the company was never going to pay her "real money."

"There was basically a loophole in the Employment Standards Act that did not protect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the same as everybody else in our province," said Debbie.

Kyra left that job and found a paying one at another retail store, where she earned a raise within eight months and is still working three-and-a-half years later.

"She actually had customers sending cards and notes of praise to her management, saying what a delight she was and how helpful she was."

Focusing can be a challenge, but co-workers support her to stay on task. "I like organizing shoes and purses and clothes," Kyra said.

Saving for her future

Contrary to popular belief, she doesn't lose payments under the disability support program for working, said Debbie, who is an independent facilitator supporting adults through Inclusion N.B.

She's allowed to earn $500 a month with no reduction in her disability support payment amount of $832.

Over and above employment earnings of $500 a month, a disability cheque is reduced by $.50 on the dollar. So, for example, if she earns $600 a month from working, her government cheque is reduced by $50, and she still gets $782, for a total monthly income of $1,382.

Kyra is using her income to save for her own apartment and hopes to move into one, with support, next summer.

Other changes in New Brunswick legislation will let Kyra make her own choices, even if her parents are no longer around to make sure of that. (Elizabeth Stairs/Inclusion N.B.)

She also joined 100 Women Who Care Fredericton, a group that gets together to donate to various charities. She and her mom take turns buying dinner and drinks on meeting nights.

Meanwhile, the other piece of legislation, about decision-making, gives Debbie a lot more peace of mind as a parent.

It means Kyra will get to make her own choices, even if her parents are no longer around to make sure of that.

"There's a huge segment of our population that are very capable who just would not have been given that opportunity legally prior to this," said Debbie.

It's an "exciting" time, said Wagner, and self-advocates and their families are feeling "empowered."

Cycle of poverty for some

These two pieces of legislation will "support people to be in the driver's seat of their life," she said, and respect their "ability to contribute and bring value to our communities."

Inclusion N.B. supports about 2,600 New Brunswickers, said Wagner.

As a group, New Brunswickers with a developmental disability only have an employment rate of 22.8 per cent. That's according to an New Brunswick Jobs report, compiled from a 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability.

Those on social assistance with a disability benefit live on about $9,500 a year.

"For too long, I think we've seen persons with a disability living in very deep poverty," said Wagner.

It's hard to end that cycle, she said, if people aren't being paid.

She sees potential for a win-win situation, given the province's labour shortage and second highest rate of disability in the country.

"Employers are behind the ball if they aren't thinking inclusively," she said.

Sarah Wagner, executive director of Inclusion N.B., says her group has worked with more than 260 people looking for work in the past year and has an 86 per cent success rate. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Debbie Thomas expects there may be some people with a disability who lose their jobs as a result of the new minimum wage requirement.

She urged them to reach out to Inclusion N.B. if that happens, to get connected with another employer who will appreciate their value.

"That's what all of us thrive in in our work and our world, right? It's to add value to the places where we are."

No date set yet for new rule to take effect

Inclusion N.B. has worked with more than 260 people looking for work in the past year, said Wagner, and has an 86 per cent success rate getting people into jobs.

"If the individual requires a supporter, those exist and there's programs we can tap into," she said.

If no workplace is a good fit, said Debbie, the person may derive some benefit from a volunteer position instead, where the opportunities and need are "endless."

It's not clear when the minimum wage rule will take effect. When asked whether it would happen immediately after Royal Assent, which is expected next Friday, the Department of Post-secondary Education Training and Labour said it "would come into force on a day to be fixed by proclamation."

With respect to the new legislation on supported decision-making, the Department of Justice and Public Safety said its implementation date will depend on what stakeholders say during future consultations to develop regulations and amend court rules.