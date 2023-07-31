Edmundston dirt bike driver, 47, dies after crash with pickup truck

A 47-year-old man from Edmundston has died after the dirt bike he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Sunday afternoon, say RCMP.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Deuxieme Sault Road in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, about 15 minutes northeast of Edmundston, said RCMP Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard, of the Saint-Léonard detachment.

The dirt bike driver was transported to the hospital, where he later died, said Bouchard.

The passenger of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, Bouchard said, while the driver was uninjured.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, an RCMP news release said.

No other details about the crash have been released, but the crash closed the road for several hours, according to advisories posted on social media.

RCMP advised the public shortly after 5:30 p.m. that the intersection of Deuxieme Sault Road and Couturier Road were closed "due to a collision." Traffic was being diverted, it said.

About seven hours later, at 12:49 a.m., the RCMP announced the intersection had reopened.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment went to the crash site, along with members of the Edmundston Police Force, Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and an RCMP collision reconstructionist.