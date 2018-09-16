Man, 19, dies after crashing dirt bike in northeastern N.B.
A 19-year-old man has died after the dirt bike he was riding crashed near the Veniot Road in Pont-Landry, N.B., on Saturday.
Man lost control of the off-road vehicle, RCMP said
A 19-year-old man has died after the off-road vehicle he was riding crashed near the Veniot Road in Pont-Landry, on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The man, from Sainte-Rose, lost control of the dirt bike and died at the scene from his injuries, RCMP said in a news release.
Northeast District RCMP are investigating.