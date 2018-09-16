Man, 19, dies after crashing dirt bike in northeastern N.B.

A 19-year-old man has died after the off-road vehicle he was riding crashed near the Veniot Road in Pont-Landry, on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, from Sainte-Rose, lost control of the dirt bike and died at the scene from his injuries, RCMP said in a news release.

Northeast District RCMP are investigating.