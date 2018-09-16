Skip to Main Content
Man, 19, dies after crashing dirt bike in northeastern N.B.

A 19-year-old man has died after the dirt bike he was riding crashed near the Veniot Road in Pont-Landry, N.B., on Saturday.

Man lost control of the off-road vehicle, RCMP said

The man died at the scene after losing control of his dirt bike and crashing, RCMP say. (CBC)

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, from Sainte-Rose, lost control of the dirt bike and died at the scene from his injuries, RCMP said in a news release.

Northeast District RCMP are investigating.

