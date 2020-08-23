Dipper Harbour man, 21, dies in motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old Dipper Harbour, N.B., man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Musquash on Saturday.

Southeast District RCMP responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to report of a collision on Route 790, according to a news release.

Both vehicles were believed to be travelling northbound when the collision occurred, said RCMP Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel.

"The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries," he said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The highway was reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed for several hours.

Martel said an RCMP reconstructionist assisted at the site and the cause of investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not been identified.