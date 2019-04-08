Moncton man pleads guilty to sexual assault, child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Moncton man pleaded guilty Monday to four sex offences out of the nine charges he faced after an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault against someone under the age of 16.

Dillon Turpin pleaded guilty to sexual assault, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, and making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.

The other five charges — sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, two counts of uttering threats, and unlawful confinement — will remain on the record until sentencing, when they're expected to be withdrawn.

Turpin had been scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday to set a date for a bail hearing.

Facts not yet disclosed

He stood as provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman read the four charges. He answered "guilty" to each of them.

None of the facts in the case were disclosed, but they will be entered into the record during the sentencing hearing.

The Crown is asking for a victim impact statement.

On Feb. 28, police executed a search warrant at a Moncton residence and arrested Turpin there.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim or victims.

Turpin remains in custody.

The sentencing hearing will be held on May 8.