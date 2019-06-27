A Moncton man who sexually assaulted the boy he was babysitting and created child pornography was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.

Dillon Turpin, 27, pleaded guilty in April to sexual assault, making child pornography, possessing child pornography and making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.

The offences occurred between 2016 and 2018.

In court Thursday, Turpin bowed his head as provincial court Judge Troy Sweet sentenced him to five years on the sexual assault charge, and two years for making child pornography. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

He was also sentenced to two years for possessing child pornography and two years for making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 18, both sentences to be served concurrently.

Turpin will be credited 180 days for time already spent in custody.

Sweet said the sentence had to reflect the serious nature of the crime, and the need to protect children who are fragile and vulnerable.

At a sentencing hearing in May, the court heard that Turpin was friends with the boy's mother and offered to babysit when she took a new job that sometimes required her to travel.

"The fact that these matters were planned, filmed and essentially choreographed by the accused babysitter, the fact that both anal and oral sex occurred," Sweet read from his judgment.

The victim, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, was assaulted by Turpin between the ages of 10 and 12 years old, Crown prosecutor Shara Munn said.

During the sentencing hearing, Munn said the boy's mother noticed he was having behavioural problems and contacted the boy's father, who does not live in Moncton.

The boy told his father, "he has secrets that can get someone in jail for life," Munn said.

She said the boy told his father through text that he was having suicidal thoughts but didn't want to share his secret because, "if I tell he'll kill my family and pets and everything I care about."

The boy was eventually able to tell his parents about Turpin and what he did.

The boy's mother called the RCMP on Feb. 24. Turpin was arrested four days later.

RCMP got a search warrant and entered Turpin's house the day he was arrested.

They took nearly 300 items, including a sex toy Turpin had given to the victim.

While examining Turpin's computer, hard drive and tablet, police found pornographic images and videos, some depicting the victim.

Sweet referred to the boy's victim impact statement in which he said he was sleeping a lot, had to leave school and move.

The boy said he lost a lot of friends and feels angry and violent.

He said he rarely leaves his house and feels the crime "ruined my life."

The prosecutor had asked for a seven-year sentence, while the defence asked for four years.

Outside the courthouse. Turpin's lawyer said his client was disappointed with the length of the sentence.

"He certainly accepted responsibility, and that's the sentencing from the judge and he's willing to move forward and he's going to try to rehabilitate as soon as possible," Christian Libotte said.

"Deterrence and dissuasion are paramount and whether or not my client was very remorseful, in the same time we are talking about sexual abuse on a child, which is obviously a very aggravating factor."

Turpin has been ordered to stay away from places where children might be found, including parks and schools, for 20 years.