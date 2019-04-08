Moncton man gained access to his sexual assault victim by babysitting

Dillon Turpin hung his head while the Crown prosecutor showed Judge Troy Sweet "samples" of the child pornography Turpin made between 2016 and 2018 with a boy he was supposed to be babysitting.

Turpin pleaded guilty in April to sexual assault, making child pornography, possessing child pornography and making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.

The victim, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, was assaulted by Turpin between the ages of 10 and 12 years old, Crown prosecutor Shara Munn said.

She told the court Turpin gained access to his victim through his association with the boy's mother. Turpin and the mother worked together.

When the mother took a new job that would require she leave home for up to a few weeks at a time, Turpin said he would babysit her son.

It was during these times that Turpin began sexually assaulting the boy.

Victim reaches out

Munn said the boy's mother noticed the boy was having behavioural problems and called his father, who does not live in Moncton.

The boy told his father, "he has secrets that can get someone in jail for life," Munn said.

Christian Libotte, Turpin's lawyer, asked the judge to sentence his client to four years in prison. (CBC)

She said the boy told his father through text that he was having suicidal thoughts but didn't want to share his secret because, "if I tell he'll kill my family and pets and everything I care about."

The boy was eventually able to tell his parents about Turpin and what he did. The boy's mother called the RCMP on Feb. 24. Turpin was arrested four days later.

The RCMP investigates

The RCMP got a search warrant and entered Turpin's house the day he was arrested.

"A very large amount of electronics were seized," Munn said.

RCMP took nearly 300 items, including a sex toy Turpin had given to the victim. While examining Turpin's computer, hard drive and tablet, police found pornographic images and videos, some depicting the victim.

Munn said one pornographic video made with the victim was of "more professional" quality, using several different camera angles.

Sentencing requests

Munn asked the court to sentence Turpin to seven years in prison. She said looking at case law, sentences are "trending upward" for crimes related to child pornography and child exploitation.

"They are the worst kind of crimes," she said.

Dillon Turpin's sentencing hearing was held at the Moncton courthouse on Wednesday. Judge Troy Sweet is expected to return with a sentence on June 27. (CBC)

The boy wrote a victim impact statement but it was not read in the courtroom. Munn said the boy described feeling stress, anxiety, loss of trust and sadness.

"The psychological harm is phenomenal," she said.

Defence lawyer Christian Libotte asked the judge to sentence Turpin to four years.

He gave the judge a letter written by Turpin's mother. He said that in the letter, the mother says her son was also sexually assaulted.

Libotte said Turpin is "already seeking treatment for this horrible disease."

'It is in no way kind'

Addressing the court, Turpin admitted to having a problem.

He said he wanted the victim to know that "I wish to say I am very sorry."

The crimes he committed happened over time and "I should have stopped it," Turpin said. He would stop but then start back up again, he said.

Earlier in the proceedings, Turpin told the judge, "I was never anything but kind."

But Munn said, "It is violence. It's in no way kind."

Sweet is expected to sentence Turpin on June 27.