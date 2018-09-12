Skip to Main Content
Neighbours of a long-vacant west Saint John motel are hoping it will soon be demolished.

Raccoons are the only occupants of the rundown motel building

connell smith · CBC News ·
The Fairport Motel on Saint John's Manawagonish Road has been vacant for years. Neighbours report raccoons live in many of the units now. (CBC)

City staff recently posted a "notice to comply" on the main restaurant building of the Fairport Motel.

The notices, under the city's Unsightly Premises and Dangerous Buildings and Structures Bylaw, are usually the final step before a demolition.

Another winter I imagine the place will collapse with the holes that are in the roof.- Jean Cormack, Fairport neighbour 

Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary says it has been a long time coming.

For well over a year ending in June 2017, the rundown property was in the hands of the provincial government after being seized for back taxes.

It is only after failed attempts to get the subsequent owners, Lee Lang and Nguyen Thi Long of Guelph, Ont., to take action that the notice to comply was served.

Building close to falling down

Neighbour Jean Cormack says the building would likely fall down on its own soon. (Connell Smith, CBC)

"I got a lot of calls, everybody was complaining about it," said McAlary. "I was over there a number of times.

"We're closing in on them now. They've been given notice."

Neighbour Jean Cormack suspects the building is close to falling down on its own.

"Another winter I imagine the place will collapse with the holes that are in the roof," said Cormack.

"It's a mess. Our neighbourhood will be delighted to see it gone."

Cormack said families of raccoons live in several of the units.

In the evening, she can watch the animals emerge from the building through a large hole in the roof.

In the morning, they return to their sleeping places.

Cormack said there is strong demand in the Manawagonish Road area for townhouses and the one-acre Fairport property would make an excellent location for such a development.

CBC News was unable to reach the owners, Lang and Long, on Tuesday. 

Connell Smith is a reporter with CBC in Saint John.

