Saint John orders demolition of landmark bar and bakery building

Saint John has approved the demolition of a sprawling commercial building they believe has been abandoned by its owners.

Neighbours say the former BJ's Lounge and City Road Bakery property has been vacant since November 2017.

Under earlier owners, the building was host to the Valley Tavern, a longtime city landmark.

Today, weeds a metre high have sprouted through cracks in the paved parking lot.

Several windows have been boarded up, and city inspection notices are taped on and near the door to the former lounge.

A municipal engineer's inspection report concludes the building is dilapidated and shows evidence of "unsoundness of structure."

It shows bakery equipment, tables, chairs and other equipment littering various areas of the building.

In an office, files and documents are scattered across a desk and on the floor.

A city inspector's photo of an office inside 111-115 City Rd. Neighbours say the building was closed up in November 2017. (City of Saint John)

A calendar on the wall says December 2017.

The building is registered to 684788 NB INC.

A search of Service New Brunswick records lists the owner as Mostafa Iqbal, but no address is given.

Attempts by CBC News to find contact information were not successful.

"Despite numerous attempts, staff has been unable to contact the registered owner," said bylaw enforcement officer Benn Purinton. "It's suspected that the property has been abandoned."

Property taxes have not been paid for several years.

In May, 2019, a court judgment was issued against the company for $64,000 in outstanding taxes.

The building is assessed at $204,000.

Frustrated city

A man by the same name is listed as a former co-owner of what used to be the Colonial Inn at 175 City Rd. nearby.

That company, Colonial Inn Saint John Inc., has been dissolved.

The hotel was later purchased from receivers by an Ontario based owner in September, 2017 and has been extensively renovated and rebranded as Days Inn by Wyndham.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling expressed frustration at the number of buildings being abandoned by owners.

The building is one of three vacant and dilapidated properties approved for demolition by city council on Tuesday evening.

"It's illustrative of the systemic challenges that we face," said Darling. "They just walk away, they throw the keys, they give up."