7-year court battle over dilapidated Saint John motel settles ownership

After a seven-year court battle, the ownership of a sprawling, dilapidated east Saint John motel has been settled.

Aries Holdings Inc., a company listing businessman Troy Northrup as its sole director, took possession of the 3.4-acre former Fundy Line Motel property at 532 Rothesay Avenue on Sept. 9.

The sale price is listed at $217,000.

The property is assessed by Service New Brunswick at $388,100, but former owner Sherry Cormier claims even that figure is a fraction of its worth as development land.

Court records show an assessor hired by Cormier in 2012 placed the value of the Rothesay Avenue land without buildings at $1.1 million.

Another assessor, hired by Galbraith, put the value of the land at $600,000.

Company president not told of sale

Court records show that in 2012 Saint John businessman Lloyd Galbraith, Cormier's ex-husband, made a deal to sell the property to another Northrup company, Orion Management, for $525,000.

This was done without Cormier's knowledge or permission, even though she is the president and major shareholder of Fundy Line Motels Ltd., the then property owner.



She challenged the sale, and in September 2012, the three parties, Cormier, Galbraith and Orion, went to court.



In November 2018 Justice Deborah Hackett ruled against Cormier, upholding the $525,000 sale agreement of six years earlier.

Value of motel disputed

In her decision, Hackett found Galbraith was functioning as manager of the motel company at the time and that while she did collect a salary, Cormier played no active role in the operation.



Further legal wrangling followed over the true value of the property, given the depreciation of the contents.



Claiming she could not afford to appeal Hackett's decision or fight a new suit over the value of the property, Cormier said she finally agreed to a much lower purchase agreement of $350,000, with $133,000 being allocated to chattels.



In an interview with CBC, Cormier said she does not agree with the judge's decision but she won't challenge it.



"Appealing the judgment would have led to more financial burden and an unknown extended length of time in litigation," said Cormier.

For several months, the former motel has been near the top of a city list for demolition, but the legal battle over ownership prevented the municipality from stepping in.

Case takes financial toll

Cormier said the legal battle meant her company was unable to borrow money or make major improvements to the property.



Over the past several years, she said, she was in a constant battle to keep the vacant buildings from being destroyed by vandals, who broke into rooms, caused damage and stole things.



She said the property was checked every day.