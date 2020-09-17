New pitch made to delay demolition of century-old Saint John dairy building

The man trying to save a century–old Saint John dairy building is making an 11th hour pitch to delay its demolition.

John Cushnie has had discussions with the owner of the property at 111-115 City Rd. and would now like three months to try to complete plans for its redevelopment.

"The basic economics on this building suggest it's a good project," said Cushnie. "The basic premise that this is a dangerous building that is going to fall down ... is just wrong."

Cushnie wants to remove the wood siding and a couple of additions on the former Purity Ice Cream building added over several decades to return it to its original look.

A side view from the original, 1920s-era plans for the Purity Ice Cream building on City Road. Cushnie would like to recapture much of the building's original, red brick factory look. (Archives of New Brunswick, Mott Myles and Chatwin collection)

The building was deemed dangerous and dilapidated by city council in August. Demolition has been approved but has yet to take place.

If a three-month extension is granted, Cushnie said he will secure the building, make arrangements for its purchase, and remedy safety issues identified in a compliance order issued in March of this year by city inspectors to the current owners, a company headed by Mostofa Iqbal of Saint John.

The 90 days would also be used to complete an engineering report and prepare a plan to revitalize the 10,000 square foot building into a commercial hub.

Cushnie said the city wants evidence in advance a purchase and sale agreement has been made for the property.

Parts of the former factory building at 111-115 City Rd. have been removed while others were added. The building was later clad in blue wood siding. (Connell Smith, CBC)

"I mean there's not a lawyer in the world that would recommend anyone sign a purchase and sale agreement on a building that's slated to be demolished," he said.

He now plans to make a last-ditch appeal directly to city councillors at their Sept. 28 meeting.

But in a discussion with CBC, Mayor Don Darling said there's little appetite at council for putting off the demolition.

"Anytime we've tried to delay these projects not much happens," said Darling. "Nothing's changed from my perspective."

Darling said the matter will be discussed further by councillors at the late September meeting.