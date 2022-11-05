Diesel price tops $3 per litre after overnight hike

The price of diesel and furnace oil jumped overnight in New Brunswick.

The maximum price for diesel including delivery jumped up 68.6 cents to come in at 307.3 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, maximum furnace oil prices with delivery went up 67.2 cents to 284.6 cents a litre.

The overnight increase brings both fuels to their highest prices since at least 2006 when the Energy and Utilities board started regulating fuel prices.

Generally fuel prices are reset every Wednesday at midnight. But the prices can be changed, either higher or lower, at any time if the benchmark price changes by more than six cents in one day.

A trend?

The increase in diesel and heating oil isn't just impacting New Brunswickers.

In Nova Scotia, the price of diesel rose by 15 cents overnight to 248.7 cents.

Meanwhile in Newfoundland and Labrador, prices for diesel jumped by 27 cents for most of the province while heating oil in parts of Labrador went up by 30.92 cents.

There was an increase of nine cents a litre on both fuels on Prince Edward Island.