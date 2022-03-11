Diesel, home heating oil reach record highs in New Brunswick

Diesel and home heating oil hit record high prices in New Brunswick overnight.

The maximum price for diesel with delivery, set by the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board, jumped by more than 16 cents from 230.3 cents per litre on Friday to the new price of 246.9.

Home heating oil also went up from 209.3 to 226.1.

This marks the highest price per litre for the two fuels in the province since the province implemented the Petroleum Products Pricing Act in 2006.

The latest price hike caps off a week of wild price fluctuations for diesel in the province.

On Wednesday, the price for diesel went up nearly 10 cents from 215.5 to 224.1, before falling to 221.9 on Thursday. Then came consecutive increases Friday and Saturday.

Home heating oil took a similar route. It went from 194.8 to 203.8 on Wednesday before falling to 200.8 on Thursday. The Friday increase took the price to 209.3 before the Saturday increase moved the price beyond 226.

The cost of regular unleaded gasoline has remained relatively stable through the same period.

Across the Maritimes

The prices could be worse.

The price of diesel in the Halifax area increased by about 17 cent overnight bringing their price to 253.4 per litre.

Prices are the cheapest in the Halifax area and can be as much as two cents per litre more outside the city.

The price is even higher on Prince Edward Island where motorists can expect to pay as much as 262.7 per litre for diesel.