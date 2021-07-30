Diesel explosion at Moncton paving company injures worker

A diesel explosion at a paving company in Moncton injured a 45-year old man who received first-degree burns to his face, hands and arms.

The explosion took place at Von Industries and it was reported to the Caledonia RCMP on Thursday evening at 8:40 p.m.

Moncton Fire and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene. The man was taken to hospital shortly after.

No foul play is suspected, according to RCMP.

WorkSafeNB was en route to the scene Friday morning.