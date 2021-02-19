Dieppe woman dies after crash with transport

An 81-year-old Dieppe woman has died of injuries she suffered in an automobile accident that took place on Feb. 11, RCMP said Friday.

The woman was a passenger in a car RCMP believe collided with a transport truck on the Trans-Canada Highway when attempting to change lanes at Havelock, about 50 kilometres west of Moncton.

The 80-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene. The woman, who was a passenger in the car, died Feb. 14.

The driver of the transport suffered minor injuries.