Dieppe to test residential water meters as Bathurst considers ditching them

Two New Brunswick cities are considering opposite approaches when it comes to residential water meters.

Bathurst in the northeast has meters but is considering switching to a flat-rate model based on the cost to update its system.

Dieppe in the southeast charges a flat rate but will test meters in several hundred homes next year.

Meters measure water usage, billing customers at a rate set by the community.

Marc Melanson, Dieppe's director general, told council at a budget meeting last month that the city will start a pilot project next year to determine whether to roll out meters city-wide by 2030.

"Currently there are two points of view: Some people have seen that consumption has gone down, and other cities are removing water meters. So we want to see what the reality is now."

Commercial and industrial properties in Dieppe already have water meters. Residential property owners are charged a flat rate of $948 per year, no matter how much or how little water they use.

Stéphane Thériault, Dieppe's finance director, said in an interview the plan is to install meters in 200 to 250 homes.

Thériault said the expectation is that, if approved, it would take about five years to install the meters in the nearly 9,000 homes across the city.

"All those houses, some could be easy, some could be harder," Thériault said. "Some plumbers will have to be hired and et cetera. So it's a big project."

Melanson said it's still possible Dieppe won't move ahead after the pilot.

City staff in Bathurst last month outlined a proposal to move to a fixed-rate system that would charge $825 per year. It requires changing a city bylaw.

Luc Foulem, Bathurst's director of corporate communications, said in an interview that some of the water meters in the city are decades old and would need to be replaced.

"In renewing the whole of our water meters, we're looking at an expense, or an investment, of about $2.2 million, which in our present model is just untenable," Foulem said.

It's a cost that would have to be passed on to residents.

Moving to a fixed rate would eliminate the need to go around the community getting meter readings every three months and surprises if someone has a leak over that timeframe, Foulem said.

"We've had situations of clients getting an unexpected bill of $1,000 or $2,000 because there was a steady stream leak inside of their system, and that only gets noticed three months after the fact," Foulem said. "And those are nasty surprises if you're a client."

If Bathurst does move to a flat rate for residential customers, including apartment buildings, it would keep meters for commercial properties.

Foulem said a decision is expected at a Nov. 20 council meeting.

Dieppe's pilot was originally supposed to start this year but was delayed.

Dieppe and Riverview both buy their water from Moncton.

Moncton's 2024 budget says the city sold 3,147,103 cubic meters of water to Dieppe and 2,579,804 to Riverview in 2022.

Before learning of Dieppe's plan, Moncton Coun. Charles Léger wondered if it was time for Moncton to talk to neighbouring communities about water meters.

"I think it's worth it because it just seems archaic in this day and age now, where you can use as much water as you want but you pay a flat rate," Léger said.

He said he believes Moncton's system has helped cut down on excessive consumption and that high-usage alerts can point to potential leaks.

The leak could go on for years and years and years and years and we would never know. - Moncton Coun. Charles Léger

"The leak could go on for years and years and years and years and we would never know," Leger said about those without meters.

Jacques Doucet, Moncton's general manager of financial services, responded that meters were considered a "best practice" for water conservation. But he said meters — and the billing systems — are more costly than a flat rate.

"There's pros and cons to both, but in terms of the environment, that would be beneficial," Doucet said. "But again, that's a decision that would need to be made by their respective councils."

Mareika Dow, a spokesperson for Riverview, said in an email on Friday that the town isn't considering water meters.

"Both the upfront and ongoing costs would be an expensive change to our system and as such, it is not a strategic priority at this time," Dow said.

Saint John previously considered moving to water meters.

In 2016, CBC reported it wouldn't move ahead because of the cost.

In 2019, a report suggested the costs to purchase and install water meters for all residential customers would be $8.1 million.