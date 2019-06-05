Dieppe's $31M UNIplex takes shape as steel frame rises

Jason Nadeau smiles as he walks up to the steel frame of Dieppe's UNIplex.

The project manager for the city has been working at the College Street work site most days since construction began in early January.

"I'm really, really happy," Nadeau said in an interview during a recent tour of the construction site.

"I've been on the project for more than 10 years now. To see something rising from the ground, it's quite satisfying for the city and also the residents — they've been waiting for that complex for a long, long time."

The $31-million facility will include two NHL-size ice surfaces, a greenhouse, community kitchen and meeting rooms as well as a walking track.

The steel frame has risen in recent months, revealing the distinctive curved outline shown in renderings of the final product.

Dieppe's UNIplex, which will hold two NHL-size ice rinks, is expected to open in 2020. (City of Dieppe)

Nadeau said about about 65 per cent of the steel and foundation work is complete.

The roof structure is already in place over one ice sheet.

Nadeau said steel will soon be assembled over the main rink with 1,104 seats. Work will also shift to preparing the parking lot on the southeast side of the building. It will have about 300 parking spaces.

"We're on budget and on schedule so that's what we are aiming for until the end of the project," Nadeau said.

The steel beams over the second ice surface are expected to be assembled in the coming weeks. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Timelines for completion were pushed back last year from 2019 to fall 2020.

The city awarded the work to Quebec-based Pomerleau Inc.

Nadeau said the city has been pleased with the contractor's work. Subcontractors include local companies and employees.

The work is expected to employ 100 to 150 people over two years of construction.

About 65 per cent of the steel structure has been completed. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Up to 40 people were working on the site as steel was installed, though the average is closer to two dozen now.

The complex is on the former site of two baseball fields and across the road from Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick.

It will replace the Centennial Arena, built in 1967. A 2011 consultant's report recommended closing the arena because of safety concerns with its roof.

That building is expected to be demolished next year before the UNIplex opens.

A rendering of the interior of the centre under construction. (City of Dieppe)

The cost of building the facility rose from $29 million to $31 million after plans were drawn up after the United States imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum and wood.

The federal and provincial governments last year committed a combined $16.8 million toward the project.

The progress of construction can be followed with a webcam on the city's website. (City of Dieppe)

Go Dieppe, a volunteer group, is raising $4.25 million to help pay for the building. It had raised 70 per cent of that total before construction began. UNI Financial Cooperation spent $1 million for the building's naming rights.

The city is covering the rest of the cost.