Dieppe eyes permits for cutting trees on private property

A proposed Dieppe bylaw would give the city more say over the future of its trees.

The bylaw, presented at a public meeting at city hall on Thursday, would require anyone cutting down a tree above a set size to get a permit.

"We're making sure that there's a good reason for cutting the trees and there's proper compensation then once the trees are cut," said Alexandre Truchon-Savard, the director of environment for the southeastern New Brunswick city.

"There's going to be a minimum compensation for any development."

Rules for private property

Truchon-Savard said the city already had bylaws on the books about cutting down trees on municipally owned land, but this is the first time the city has tried to regulate trees on private property.

He said there've been issues in the past with developers cutting down a large number of trees before construction starts.

"We're hoping that we get a better balance in the end," he said.

The ultimate goal would be to protect more trees, but he stresses that doesn't mean every one will be saved or a project won't have to cut down a fair number of them.

Any tree that is over 10 cm in diameter would require a permit to cut and city staff would study the property to determine "the state and health of the trees on the site," he said.

Staff would then determine the amount of compensation necessary for the loss of the trees, either through the planting of other trees on the same property or money paid to the city to pay for the planting of trees elsewhere.

Staff would also be able to take into consideration "trees of interest," which would have a greater impact on the compensation that would have to be paid.

He said there have been times in the past where developers have tried to protect some trees — often to act as a buffer — but because of safety, drainage and other concerns have had to remove them anyway.

"We want to keep the trees that are ideal for keeping and that won't create any issues down the line," said Truchon-Savard.

He said if the bylaw is eventually passed, enforcement officers will be on hand to issue fines if illegal tree cutting is detected.

"It's hard to hide a tree-cutting operation."

Truchon-Savard said he expects the bylaw could pass through council before summer, but residents will have until May 19 to provide feedback on it.