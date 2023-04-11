Dieppe passes bylaw restricting cutting trees on private property

Dieppe has approved a bylaw restricting cutting trees on private property, a move the southeastern New Brunswick city hopes will result in more trees left standing.

"The intent is to evaluate and make sure that there are good reasons to cut trees beforehand," Alexandre Truchon-Savard, the city's director of environmental management, said last week.

The bylaw, which took effect after passing last Monday, requires city approval to trim or cut trees larger than 10 centimetres in diameter at 130 cm off the ground.

A tree study must be carried out by city staff or a privately hired arborist.

"We evaluate the health of the tree, the reasons for cutting, and then we determine what can be saved, what needs to be cut, and if there's any replacement that needs to take place to compensate for the loss of trees," Truchon-Savard said.

Alexandre Truchon-Savard is director of environmental management for the city of Dieppe.

It also sets rules for replacing trees cut down and for planting trees for new streets or developments.

A person who violates the bylaw could be fined $200 to $2,100 per tree. The bylaw requires fine revenue be used to plant trees or for other sustainability projects.

There are exemptions to the application fee and other aspects of the bylaw for dead, seriously diseased or hazardous trees, but a permit is still required.

Dieppe calls it a first-of-its-kind bylaw for Atlantic Canada. Similar measures are in place in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

Jean-Paul Martel of Martel Tree Service welcomed the bylaw he expects will affect developers more than existing landowners.

"It's mostly for the developers," Martel said. "It's going to impact a lot to make sure that there's more green space for the city."

Charles Poirier, a TriDev Corp. co-founder, told Dieppe council last week that the bylaw would punish those seeking to build a home. (City of Dieppe/YouTube)

Ahead of the vote, Charles Poirier, a co-founder of home-building firm TriDev Corporation, told Dieppe council the new rules could impact home construction. The company builds homes in Moncton and Dieppe.

"If this bylaw is adopted as is, then it's punishing everybody. It's punishing somebody who just wants to build a house. It's really important that you think of that," Martel said.

He pointed to several sections of the bylaw, including provisions requiring "trees of interest" that are removed be replaced with more trees. Trees of interest are native species that are healthy and at least 30 cm in diameter.

He said a house that requires five trees of interest to be removed would require 20 new trees be planted. Each tree could cost hundreds of dollars, adding thousands to the cost of building a single home.

He said the impact would be greater when building apartment buildings or whole subdivisions with roads and water-holding ponds to comply with the city drainage rules.

"If there are hundreds of trees of interest that need to be cut, this represents astronomical amounts. It's not possible," he said.

Mayor Yvon Lapierre, left, said the city may amend the bylaw if issues are discovered. (Shane Magee/CBC)

After Poirier spoke, Mayor Yvon Lapierre said council wanted to act to protect trees.

"It's time to act and once it will be in place, perhaps it might be easier to amend it if we see it's necessary based on the experience that we gain in the next few weeks or months," Lapierre said.

The city says it repeatedly sought input from the public and developers ahead of the bylaw being approved.

Martel expects the new bylaw will affect his business but isn't sure yet if he'll be busier.

"If somebody wants to cut, they have to get an inspection on it, so I don't know how that's going to work out," Martel said.

City hiring arborist

The city is using a contractor to carry out tree studies and also plans to hire an arborist by the end of the month.

Julie Albert, a spokesperson for Dieppe, said the city has already received some requests for reviews since the bylaw took effect last week.

Albert said the city hopes to be able to process tree-cutting requests within 20 days of an application, though more complex requests may take longer.

The city has noted pre-emptive cutting on properties ahead of the bylaw passing, Albert said.

"However, it was to be expected as it is one of the inevitable costs of implementing new policies and regulations," Albert said.

The bylaw is being closely watched by the neighbouring City of Moncton.

"We're looking with a lot of interest at what Dieppe has done and looking at what would work for the city of Moncton," Tim Moerman, Moncton's director of environmental planning and management, said in an interview. "It's definitely in progress."

Moerman said the aim is to bring a proposal to Moncton council by the end of the year.