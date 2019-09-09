2 suspicious deaths in Dieppe leave some area residents shaken

The suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Dieppe over the weekend have left some area residents shaken.

The bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were discovered in a residence in the 300-block of Amirault Street shortly after noon on Saturday.

RCMP continue to investigate and expect to release more information Monday afternoon, said spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Lewis.

No names have been released.

Neighbour Yolande Gagnon said the woman was a nice person. (Radio-Canada)

Yolande Gagnon, who lives nearby, said she was surprised to learn of the death of her neighbour.

She said she didn't know the woman well but had done some sewing for her in the past and said she seemed like a good person.

Noëlla Roy said the woman had helped her with some natural products. She described her as nice and vibrant.

Police have said they don't believe this was a random occurrence, but few other details have been released.

Noëlla Roy said she was shocked to learn of the death of the woman who had helped her with some natural products. (Radio-Canada)

They had the bungalow cordoned off with yellow caution tape and forensics officers wearing white coveralls, latex gloves and masks could be seen retrieving equipment from an RCMP vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in area at the time is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.