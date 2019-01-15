Woman who was shot by police faces 13 charges, including weapons offences

A 25-year-old woman from Nova Scotia faces 13 charges related to a Jan. 5 shooting in Dieppe.

Morgan Maryanne Connors appeared in Moncton court via conference call from hospital on Tuesday.

She faces charges that include possession of a weapon (an air gun), possession of brass knuckles, firing a weapon at police during the arrest, resisting arrest, dangerous driving, uttering death threats and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said earlier that emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 5.

RCMP allege the woman fired at first responders as they arrived at the crash scene near the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

The investigation began after a woman allegedly fired shots at first responders as they went to her aid after the vehicle left the road on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard in Dieppe. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio Canada)

About 45 minutes later, she was arrested.

The woman remains in hospital after she was shot by police during the incident, leaving her with unspecified injuries.

Mario Cormier, the Crown prosecutor on the case, said the woman has been remanded until Friday when she's expected to have a bail hearing.

Two investigations

Two investigations of the incident are underway.

The RCMP New Brunswick major crime unit and Codiac Regional RCMP are carrying out an investigation of the crash.

New Brunswick RCMP requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team conduct a review of police actions.

The independent group investigates matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other issues of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of a police officer in Nova Scotia. Sometimes it carries out investigations in other provinces.

Ron Legere with the Serious Incident Response Team told Radio-Canada the investigation is focusing on the Mountie's actions that led to the woman's injuries.