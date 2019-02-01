Woman accused of shooting airsoft gun at police waives bail, seeks jury trial

A Nova Scotia woman accused of firing an airsoft gun at first responders and then shot by a Mountie last month in Dieppe waived her right to a bail hearing during a brief court appearance Friday afternoon.

Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, of Windmill Road in Dartmouth faces 13 charges related to the incident Jan. 5 near the Moncton airport.

Her defence lawyer Martin Goguen told the court said she is waiving the hearing and will remain in custody.

Goguen elected for Connors to be tried in the Court of Queen's Bench by a judge and jury.

It was the first time she had appeared in court after being released from hospital following the shooting. She participated in previous court proceedings by conference call.

She sat quietly in the prisoner's dock during the two-minute appearance in which she said she understood what was going on.

She faces charges that include pointing an airsoft gun at two people, pointing the airsoft gun at RCMP Const. Pierre-Alexandre Roy, possession of brass knuckles, shooting the airsoft gun at Cpl. Stephane Pare-Lemire during her arrest, uttering death threats, dangerous driving, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

In a news release last month, RCMP said emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The vehicle involved in the RCMP investigation remained at the scene covered with a green tarp. Police said a woman fired shots at first responders as they went to her aid Jan. 5 after the vehicle left the road on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard in Dieppe. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio Canada)

Police allege the female driver of the vehicle fired at Dieppe firefighters and paramedics who arrived at the scene near the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

An RCMP member shot the woman, leaving her with unspecified injuries. She was released from hospital sometime after a Jan. 15 hearing

She returns to court Feb. 21 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry. Crown prosecutor Annie St. Jacques said the hearing may take up to two weeks depending how many witnesses are called.