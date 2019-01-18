Bail hearing for woman charged in Dieppe shooting set for February

A bail hearing for a Nova Scotia woman facing 13 charges related to a Jan. 5 shooting in Dieppe was set for Feb. 1 during a brief court appearance Friday.

Police allege Morgan Maryanne Connors of Windmill Road in Dartmouth fired an airsoft gun at first responders, including a Codiac RCMP member who tried to arrest her.

The Crown objected to her release during her first appearance on Tuesday via phone from a hospital. She appeared again by phone Friday when the bail hearing date was set.

Defence lawyer Martin Gougen said the hearing would require a full afternoon.

She faces charges that include pointing an airsoft gun at two people, pointing the airsoft gun at RCMP Const. Pierre-Alexandre Roy, possession of brass knuckles, shooting the airsoft gun at Cpl. Stephane Pare-Lemire during her arrest, uttering death threats, dangerous driving, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Airsoft guns fire plastic or resin pellets and can resemble actual firearms but have less power.

Police blocked off a section of Adelard-Savoie Boulevard near the crash scene. (Submitted)

In a news release, police stated emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Police allege the driver fired at Dieppe firefighters and paramedics who arrived at the scene near the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

An RCMP member shot the woman, leaving her with unspecified injuries.

She will be held in jail if she is released from hospital before the bail hearing.