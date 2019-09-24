Dieppe hopes commuters will park and ride to ease traffic

The City of Dieppe has started a park-and-ride pilot project.

"It's essentially free parking spots the city's offering … to encourage people to ride the bus," said Luc Richard, the city's director of organizational performance.

Nine parking spots are available near bus stops in two different areas of the city — five on Aquatic Street near the IGA Co-op store and four at the Arthur J. LeBlanc arena across from Rotary St. Anselme Park.

These existing parking spaces are not used much during the day, said Richard.

The program is aimed at workers who commute daily.

"We know a lot of people are going to town whether it's to the TD Bank or Assumption Place or Université de Moncton."

Luc Richard says the program has been running for a couple of weeks already. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

Codiac Transpo may be a more attractive option for them than getting stuck in traffic on Amirault or Champlain Street, he said.

"If we can get those people that are causing the congestion that's happening in the morning and evening, then I think we're accomplishing not just our climate goals, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but we're making mobility easier throughout our region."

The parking spots can also be used by people who want to meet friends or co-workers to share a ride into the city.

A window sticker is required to park in one of the designated spots.

Registration can be done at City Hall or the aquatic centre.

The four spots indicated in green at the Arthur J. LeBlanc arena are available to park and ride commuters from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (City of Dieppe)

If the program is successful, they'll probably have to allocate more parking spots, said Richard.

"Some employees are actually paying costly parking, so there's an individual benefit for them. And there's a benefit for us where we're reducing the number of cars going into the city."

He's also had some preliminary discussions with the Village of Memramcook about expanding to that area.

The five park and ride spots available on Aquatic Street are indicated in green. (City of Dieppe)

Richard said there are no plans to increase bus service. The schedule was revamped within the past year and pickups are currently every 30 minutes.

"We're starting on a small scale and we're hoping this will grow. … If we can take 10, 20, 30 cars off the road … that's a start."