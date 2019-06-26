Dieppe, Moncton move to implement hotel tax

Two southeastern New Brunswick cities have introduced bylaws to implement a hotel tax to fund tourism promotion as part of a regional approach to luring visitors.

Dieppe introduced a bylaw Monday, a week after Moncton introduced its bylaw. They require lodging operators to apply a tax, which the cities call a "tourism accommodation levy" on customer bills that's common in other Canadian jurisdictions.

Both cities plan a 3.5 per cent tax starting Aug. 1. The bylaw still needs final approval by both councils.

Gerald Normandeau, general manager of the Crowne Plaza and president of the Greater Moncton Hotel Association, said the group's member hotels support the tax if it is directed to tourism promotion and not used as general municipal funding.

"People are expecting to pay it and won't notice a difference between a hotel that has a levy or doesn't have a levy," Normandeau said.

He said the fee was already voluntary in some parts of the province.

Gerald Normandeau, general manager of the Crowne Plaza and president of the Greater Moncton Hotel Association, said the group supports the tax as long as revenues don't go into a general municipal pot. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The tax would apply at hotels, motels, hostels, inns or other facilities with six or more rooms in Moncton and Dieppe.

It wouldn't apply to rooms used for emergency shelter or for stays of more than 31 consecutive days. Campgrounds and trailer parks are exempt.

The funds collected by operators would be paid to the municipal government. Moncton estimates the tax could generate annual revenue of more than $2.7 million.

Jillian Somers, Moncton's director of tourism and events, said the goal is to establish a third-party destination marketing organization next year that would use the tax revenue for tourism promotion.

Jillian Somers, Moncton's director of tourism and events, says the goal is to establish a third-party destination marketing organization that would use the tax revenue for regional tourism promotion. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

She said the hope is that the organization would market not just one community, but the Fundy and Acadian coast as a whole.

"One of the beautiful things about the City of Moncton and the region is the wide variety of things you can do and the wide variety of tourist offerings that we have," she said.

A Riverview staff report to town council states it is examining Moncton's bylaw.

"While we don't have a hotel in Riverview today, we think the hotel tax is an important part of a regional tourism strategy and would likely introduce such a bylaw when the time is right," Meghan Cross, a spokesperson for the town, said in an email.

Normandeau said the hotel association wants to make sure any money collected is used for actual tourism promotion.

The tax would apply at hotels like the Delta Beausejour in Moncton when people stay for less than 31 consecutive days. (Radio-Canada)

"We do not want it to replace existing municipal or provincial tax dollars that were earmarked for tourism," he said.

He said hotels don't want the money used as general municipal funding spent on things such as upgrading sidewalks.

Moncton politicians have suggested the city is losing out on attracting large events because it doesn't have funds available through such a tax to spend on bids.

City staff told councillors last week that Moncton would still budget for promotion and tourism and that the tax revenue may help cover bid fees.

Somers said in an interview it would be something that would need to be discussed with the future marking organization.

"It's a great new source of funding, obviously very common practice for other DMOs, so it would be another source of funding we could tap into," she said. "It could be in addition to public funding, it could be a lot of different options."

Municipal governments and their associations as well as hotel industry groups had lobbied the province to implement a hotel tax. The former Liberal government rejected the idea ahead of the 2018 provincial election.

The Progressive Conservatives campaigned on allowing municipalities to implement the tax. An amendment of the Local Government Act to allow the move received royal assent June 14.