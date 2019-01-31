The president of Athletics New Brunswick says the province's decision to pull out of holding the 2021 Francophonie Games is a "black eye" that could hurt the chance of hosting similar events in the future.

"It certainly makes it very difficult for a small region to contemplate hosting such games or championships," Marc Lalonde said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Pierre Boudreau, a Moncton city councillor, echoed that view.

"It's quite a shame," Boudreau said. "It will definitely hurt the province in the long run and it will be very hard to attract international events of that type."

Hosting the Francophonie Games was pitched as a way to showcase New Brunswick to a global audience which could help lure tourists and immigrants. About 3,000 participants from more than 50 countries were expected to take part in the 10-day international arts, culture and sport event.

The mayors of Moncton and Dieppe did not provide interviews about the province's decision.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday the province was withdrawing from hosting because of the escalating cost since the former Liberal government submitted the bid in 2015.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the province wouldn't go ahead with hosting the event due to the escalating cost. (CBC)

The cost had climbed from about $17 million to an estimated $130 million, though the organizing committee told the province recently it could bring the cost down to $62 million.

John Wishart, CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce, said the loss of the event is a blow to the region's businesses, from hotels to retailers and various suppliers.

The economic impact of not hosting isn't clear — in part because the cost of the event kept shifting.

Eric Mathieu Doucet said the event would generate more than $100 million in economic spinoffs in the province before he resigned as president of the organizing committee last month amid controversy about the cost of the games. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Organizers had estimated spending $130 million would result in $148 million in economic spinoffs in the province and $17 million elsewhere in Canada, though economists questioned the figures.

"It's also a loss in terms of showcasing what Greater Moncton can do," Wishart said. He added it is a lost opportunity to entice immigration to the region from francophone countries that would have participated.

Latest event lost

It's the latest major event that's failed to materialize.

Moncton sought unsuccessfully to host the 2019 Memorial Cup, the national major junior hockey championship, and the 2019 and 2020 Brier, Canada's men's curling championship.

Wishart said the region has successfully hosted events like the 2010 IAAF track and field competition, 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup matches and the 1999 Francophonie Summit.

"I think the pluses far outweigh this disappointment and that's what we need to think about going ahead," Wishart said.

Paulette Thériault, a Moncton councillor, says the news isn't all doom and gloom. (CBC)

Moncton Coun. Paulette Thériault said she doesn't think it should be viewed with doom and gloom.

"I think this is just a new challenge for us to pick up our boots and find a way to move this forward in the future," Thériault said.

A statement from the City of Moncton on Wednesday said hosting major events remains a priority for the municipality to generate economic spinoffs and "enrich our city in many ways."