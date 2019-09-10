Dieppe double homicide leaves some neighbours on edge

Some people in a Dieppe neighbourhood are feeling uneasy as RCMP continue to investigate the homicides of an elderly couple last weekend.

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were discovered in their home on Amirault Street on Saturday around noon.

"It's an uncomfortable feeling that [we] don't feel secure in our own neighbourhood or our own houses," said John Cormier, who lives just a couple of doors away from the Saulniers' bungalow, where police remained on scene Thursday.

"You know, the person that did that is probably still out there, and so we have to be careful," he said.

Cpl. Ryan Lewis declined to say Thursday whether anyone has been arrested or if police have any suspects, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

"We recognize it's a disturbing incident for people in any community," he said. "I can assure you that our investigators are working hard and diligently to determine exactly what did happen and who's responsible."

Lewis reiterated that police don't believe the deaths were random, but declined to elaborate.

John Cormier said until an arrest is made, there's an uncomfortable feeling lingering in the neighbourhood. (Radio-Canada)

Cormier, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 24 years, said he was shocked to hear the couple was killed. "We never thought that something like that would ever happen here."

Although he didn't know Bernard Saulnier, he talked to Rose-Marie Saulnier all the time when they were both out walking their dogs. "She was a really nice person," he said.

Fatima Amzil, who is pregnant, said she felt less scared after police talked to her and her husband, but she's still a bit nervous. (Radio-Canada)

Fatima Amzil only moved into the neighbourhood a few days before the killings and had never met the Saulniers, but said the news left her both heartbroken and scared.

Although police have said neighbours shouldn't be worried, Amzil, who is pregnant, said she's taking precautions.

"When I come home at night, [i] make sure that my door is locked and all the lights are on."

Dana Roussel said it's unusual to see such a large police presence around the clock in her normally quiet neighbourhood. (Radio-Canada)

Dana Roussel, who has lived in the neighbourhood for about 20 years, said she isn't fearful. Still, it's unsettling.

Normally, it's a very quiet neighbourhood, she said. "We never had any dramas or anything."

Now, "we're seeing police officers every day, night and day."

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 506-851-7281, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.