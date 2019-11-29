BMW driver may have info related to Dieppe double homicide investigation, say RCMP

RCMP are seeking the public's help identifying the driver of a black BMW in connection with the investigation into the homicides of an elderly couple in Dieppe more than two months ago.

"Police believe the driver may have information that is relevant to the investigation into the homicides" of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier, New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement on Friday.

The bodies of the Saulniers, aged 78 and 74, were found in their bungalow on Amirault Street on Sept. 7 around noon.

On Sept. 3, a man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was spotted around noon, parked in a black BMW on Alma Street in Moncton, said Rogers-Marsh.

The driver, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and light-coloured jeans, crossed the road to use a payphone, then returned to the car and drove away toward Main Street, she said.

On Friday, the RCMP released a photograph of the black four-door BMW, with black rims, asking that anyone with information about the driver, the BMW, the registered owner, or the case contact the RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.

Earlier this month, the RCMP requested the public's help locating a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims that may have been in the area of the Saulniers' home during the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and 7.

Rogers-Marsh could not immediately be reached for comment on whether it's the same vehicle.

The investigation into the deaths of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier is continuing, say RCMP. (Fair Haven Funeral Home)

RCMP have also previously said they are looking for a black Infiniti SUV in connection with the case. They said it would have been in the area of Amirault Street late Sept. 6 or early Sept. 7.

No details about the causes of death of the Saulniers or possible weapons involved have been released, but police have repeatedly said they do not believe the killings were random.