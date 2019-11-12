RCMP seek car in connection with Dieppe double homicide investigation

The RCMP are seeking the public's help in finding a car in connection with the investigation into the homicides of an elderly couple in Dieppe two months ago.

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found in their bungalow on Amirault Street on Sept. 7, around noon.

"Police do not believe the homicides to be random occurrences," Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement on Tuesday without elaborating.

Investigators are interested in any information regarding a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims that may have been in the area during the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and 7, said Rogers-Marsh.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver, or who may have seen the vehicle in the area on the dates in question, is asked to contact the major crime unit.

RCMP have said little about the investigation, other than describing it as "very complex."

No details about the crime scene or possible causes of death have been released.

Police had not previously disclosed the names of the victims.

Officers remained at the scene for several days, gathering evidence.