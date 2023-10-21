Content
More food options available at Dieppe Market on weekdays

Those looking to buy their favourite dishes at the Dieppe Market no longer have to wait for the weekend. The market on Gauvin Road will now see a rotating selection of five vendors with ready-to-eat options between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

'We see a lot of enthusiasm,' says executive director

The exterior of the Dieppe Market
The Dieppe Market now has food vendors on site during the week and not just on weekends. (Dieppe Farmers Market)

Gaetan Noel, executive director of La Récolte de Chez Nous or Really Local Harvest, which oversees the market, said vendors and customers both have been asking for the extended hours.

He said many people came in on weekdays looking for something to eat but there weren't any vendors for them.

A man standing in a hallway in front of glass doors.
Gaetan Noel, executive director of La Récolte de Chez Nous or Really Local Harvest, which oversees the market, said many people came in on weekdays looking for something to eat but there weren't any vendors for them (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

But vendors have been coming in every day for the past week, Noel said, and "we see a lot of enthusiasm."

A hit with vendors

Jim Kent, owner of Dragon Pearl Dumpling House, said the new hours have been a "game changer" for his business.

He said he got to the point where he needed to expand beyond just weekend service, but every potential location for a restaurant was priced over $2 million. He said that was out of his price range.

A bald man with a beard, wearing an apron, standing in front of a food stall.
Jim Kent, co-owner of Dragon Pearl Dumpling House, said the new hours have been a game changer for his business. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

"This just enables me to come in and offer … dishes throughout the week," Kent said. "The city was missing something like this. Options are quite limited."

Brett Sutherland, co-owner of La Chiquita Tacos Y Más, said the longer hours will open up his business to new customers.

"Sometimes people have family obligations on the weekends and they're not able to make it in," said Sutherland. 

A man in a yellow apron standing in front of a food stall
Brett Sutherland, co-owner of La Chiquita Tacos Y Más, said the longer hours will open up his business to new customers. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

"Being available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the full day, people are able to come in on lunch, they're able to come in for breakfast or even for dinner on the way home."

Expanding service

The weekday market currently features vendors that serve food that is already prepared, so customers won't be able to pick up goods from vendors usually set up at tables.

Even though farmers may still be absent from the weekday market, Noel said they will still benefit from the increased business.

The interior of a market with two rows of food stalls
The market on Gauvin Road will now see a rotating selection of five vendors with ready-to-eat options between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

"We ask our vendors that sell food to buy from them," said Noel. "It is a circle. So all our vendors try to buy all [their] product from our farmers."

Noel said he hopes the market will continue to grow and become an alternative to grocery stores.

"The idea would be to have, like, a convenience store where our vendors will [sell] meat, vegetables and things like that."

With files from Jonna Brewer

