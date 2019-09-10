Investigation into double homicide of elderly Dieppe couple 'complex,' say RCMP

The homicide investigation into the deaths of an elderly couple in Dieppe entered its fifth day Wednesday.

RCMP remain at the home of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier on Amirault Street, where the bodies of the 78-year-old and 74-year-old were discovered on Saturday around noon.

"This investigation is very complex," said Sgt. Nick Arbour. "It is a double homicide and of course the public expects the police to do a good job or to investigate this to the fullest."

"Numerous" officers are "working diligently to figure out exactly what happened," he said.

Arbour declined to say whether police have any suspects or if anyone else lived in the bungalow.

The Saulniers' son Sylvio lists the home as his mailing address on Service New Brunswick property records.

He owns a house in Moncton that was recently raided by police, according to the government website.

Police executed search warrants at his duplex on Dominion Street and four other residences on Aug. 28 as part of a joint-forces investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation in the Moncton, Fredericton and Woodstock areas.

About 14.5 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 880 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, and undisclosed quantities of what police believe to be marijuana and prescription pills were among the items seized, RCMP have said.

Eleven guns, several other weapons, steel door fortifications and cash were also seized.

Eight people were arrested and five are facing charges.

The name of only one accused has been released to date. Jesse Todd Logue, 26, has been charged with five counts related to firearms and two counts related to drug trafficking. Logue, who is Facebook friends with Sylvio Saulnier, is scheduled to return to Moncton provincial court on Sept. 17.

Sylvio Saulnier could not immediately be reached for comment.

Arbour said it would be "inappropriate" for him to comment on any possible connections.

She was a person we looked up to, a person we turned to when we needed advice and a good laugh. - Sequoia Dieppe store, Moncton

"The investigators, of course, would be looking at all leads and we'll be following up on any other information the public would give them."

He declined to say if or how many tips police have received.

"We would have to hold those cards pretty close to our chest due to the nature of the investigation."

But Arbour reiterated the request that anyone with information contact Codiac RCMP at 506-851-7281, by Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

RCMP Sgt. Nick Arbour said anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the major crime unit or Crime Stoppers. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

The four other raided residences were on Donovan Terrace and Lester Avenue in Moncton, as well on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain and Cedar Circle in Douglas

The Saulniers' home remains cordorned off with yellow caution tape and guarded by several police vehicles.

An officer was in the front yard Wednesday using a surveying instrument called a theodolite. It's used to measure horizontal and vertical angles between certain points for triangulation.

Officers were also in and out of the home, using a door in the carport, where a forensics vehicle was parked.

This RCMP officer were using a theodolite at the Saulniers' home on Wednesday morning. The surveying instrument is used to measure angles between designated points on horizontal and vertical planes. (CBC)

No details about the crime scene or possible causes of death have been released.

Autopsies were expected to be performed, but Arbour declined to say when. "That's all part of the investigation," he said.

'Big Mama' missed

Staff at Sequoia Dieppe, where Rose-Marie Saulnier worked as a nutritionist, herbalist and naturotherapist, posted on Facebook Wednesday that they are "absolutely heartbroken" by her death.

"She brought us so much joy with her quick [wit], sense of humour and of course endless knowledge," the post states. "She was a person we looked up to, a person we turned to when we needed advice and a good laugh.

"Big Mama," as she was known, "always had a smile on her face no matter what was happening in her life. She dedicated her life to helping others, and was an incredible woman."