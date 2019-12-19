Dieppe seeks approval to raise dikes by 3.5 metres to address Fox Creek flooding

The City of Dieppe is seeking provincial environmental approval to raise the height of dikes along Fox Creek by several metres to address flooding concerns.

The plan calls for raising a section of the dike to 9.5 metres high from about 6.1 metres and installing a new aboiteau to control tidal water southeast of Pointe-aux-renards Street, near where the creek joins the Petitcodiac River.

It's estimated to cost $2 million. A future phase could see the dike rise to 11 metres.

It's all meant to address concerns about flooding and rising sea levels. A study commissioned by the city indicated that if no action is taken, overflow of the dike could occur more than 400 times per year in the future.

"The ultimate goals of the work undertaken by this project are minimizing current and future flooding events in order to protect life and infrastructure assets while considering environmental and social impacts," a report by Crandall Engineering Ltd. filed earlier this month for the environmental approval process states.

A walking trail runs along the top of the dike. It will be replaced when the dike is raised. (Shane Magee/CBC)

No one from the city was available to speak about the plans.

A 2011 study found about 120 residents live in an area around Fox Creek considered at risk if the dikes aren't raised.

In December 2014, flooding inundated several businesses in the area, including significant damage at a daycare that displaced almost 100 children and 12 staff.

"A 'do-nothing' approach is not acceptable in this case due to the inadequacy of the current infrastructure to perform effectively, further prioritized by increases in projected rainfall occurrences and rising sea levels," the Crandall report states.

A diagram showing where the dike would be raised along Fox Creek. (Submitted/Crandall Engineering Ltd)

"This alternative would force the abandonment of the zones within the floodplain and all topographically low-lying areas."

Buying out properties that would be affected by flooding would cost an estimated $11 million, the report states.

The Fox Creek dike project is tentatively included in the city's 2020 budget, with completion scheduled for September 2020. The exact cost isn't noted in public budget documents.

A trail along a portion of the dike would be replaced once it is raised.

The city has received $750,000 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for the project. The rest of the cost will be split between the city and provincial government.

Some of the work will occur on city-owned property, but the document filed for environmental approval notes other land will have to be acquired or agreements with property owners will have to be reached.

Should the city receive the necessary approvals, it expects to complete the work by September 2020.

The project follows the city raising the level of Amirault Road through the Chartersville Marsh, which had frequently flooded before spending $13 million to raise it.