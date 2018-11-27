Dieppe councillors vote to hike their salaries

Dieppe city council took the first steps toward giving itself a raise in a series of votes Monday evening, setting the stage to double the mayor's pay by 2024.

Council in the city of 25,000 approved first and second reading of two bylaws to implement increases, though two councillors voiced opposition to the increases over the coming years.

The first bylaw raises the mayor's salary to $47,875 in the new year from $35,825. Councillor salaries will increase to $19,150 from $16,800 next year.

A second bylaw sets out a schedule for further increases between 2020 and 2024 that will raise the mayor's pay to $78,000 and council pay to $31,200.

A final vote at a December council meeting is required to approve the increases.

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre says he understands concerns about the increase but sees it making up for changes in the amount of work council now performs. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre said council's workload has changed over time and wages should keep pace.

The increase follows a review by committee of residents selected by city staff this year. In October, the committee recommended the increases based on a municipal pay guide written by the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick.

The first bylaw increases salaries next year to offset changes in tax policy.

Previously, one third of council salaries were not taxed. That ends in 2019. The change has set of a flurry of reviews of council pay in New Brunswick and elsewhere.

"It allows you to end your mandate without losing anything in your allowance, without being penalized," Stephane Simard, Dieppe's deputy city clerk, told councillors Monday night.

Dieppe Coun. Daniel Allain was one of two councillors who voted against a bylaw to raise council salaries over the next five years, calling the increases too much. (City of Dieppe)

Couns. Daniel Allain and Lise LeBouthillier voted against the second bylaw at Monday's meeting. ​

Allain praised the efforts of the committee that studied the issue, but he said he could not support the increases.

"I think the pay scale proposed over four years — perhaps this could have been spread over 10 years," Allain said at the meeting. "I find the percentage is fairly high. I think this is a high increase."

LeBouthillier ​also voiced opposition to the second bylaw, calling it a high increase.

Coun. Lise LeBouthillier also voted against the increase. (City of Dieppe)

Lapierre has previously said the increase is not expected to require a tax increase.

While the city had initially planned a series of tax increases over the coming years, updated projections based on assessment growth mean the city no longer plans to increase its tax rate in 2019 or over the following years.

Lapierre said an increase of one cent may be required in 2022.