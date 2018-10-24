Dieppe eyes doubling mayor's salary

Dieppe is considering doubling the mayor's pay over the next five years.

A citizens committee established in July to study mayor and councillor pay recommended increasing salaries starting Jan. 1, 2019, and increasing until 2024.

The mayor's pay would increase to $47,875 as of the new year from $35,825. It would continue to increase annually to $78,000 by 2024.

Council salaries would increase to $19,150 from $16,800 next year, and then rise each year to $31,200 by 2024.

Mayor Yvon Lapierre called the recommendation fair and spread over a "long" time.

"It addresses some of the major facts about the responsibilities for municipalities that have increased for the past 10 to 15 years," he said.

"The work of the mayor and council have changed over time."

Lapierre served as mayor from 1998 to 2005. He was elected again in 2012 and 2016.

Michelyne Paulin, the chair of a citizens committee that reviewed Dieppe council salaries, outlines the group's recommendations at a council meeting this week. (City of Dieppe)

He said he easily spends about 30 hours a week at city hall and many more hours at home reading material.

"As a mayor, the switch is always on," he said. "It doesn't matter where I am in the community, there's going to be discussions about our community."

The committee unanimously recommended the increase, its report states. The committee included Michelyne Paulin, Robert Frenette, Camille Belliveau, Isabelle McKee Allain and Jean‑Guy Vienneau.

Committee picked by staff

"For the purpose of transparency, I think it was important that it was done by a citizens committee with members chosen by our staff," Lapierre said.

The committee report points to several reasons for the increase. Council salaries hadn't been reviewed in six years, an increase in the types of services city government performs, and a growing city population.

The population grew nine per cent between the 2011 census and 2016 census, reaching 25,384.

Dieppe council established a committee to review salaries in July. The group's report was presented Monday. (City of Dieppe)

Paulin, the chair of the committee who presented the report to council on Monday, said one of the biggest factors for its recommendation is a change by Canada Revenue Agency that means all of council's salaries are taxed.

Previously, about one third was not taxable, the mayor said.

Paulin said the tax change starting in 2019 will effectively result in a salary cut.

She said increasing salaries could make running for council more appealing to a wider variety of people, including young people and those with young families.

The committee used a compensation guide from the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick. The guide uses criteria such as population, services provided by the city, and institutions such as industrial parks, airports and schools in the community.

Dieppe's population grew almost nine per cent between the 2011 census and 2016 census.

Lapierre said he's heard positive reactions from people he's talked to in person, though he's read negative comments on social media.

The city is preparing its budget for 2019, when the mayor expects the tax rate will rise about one cent. The 2018 rate is $1.6295 per $100 of assessed value.

The mayor said the increase in salaries is not expected to require a larger tax rate increase.

"The tax rate increase has been in the forecast as part of our five-year plan," he said. "The salary increases for members of council will not impact that increase."

The mayor said council is expected to vote on the recommendation before the end of November.

'Hands-off' approach

He said the committee was set up to have a "hands-off" review of salaries in an effort to avoid controversy that ensued in a neighbouring city.

Moncton's council sparked controversy when behind-the-scenes efforts to boost its pay were revealed in 2016.

The mayor's pay in the city of 71,000 rose to $83,736.33 in 2017, an increase of $14,000. Councillor salaries increased to $33,494.53 from $24,789.72. Salaries are adjusted yearly in line with inflation.

In Fredericton, the mayor of the city of 58,000 receives a salary and allowances totalling $68,820.87, while councillors make $25,266.70.

Saint John, with a population of 67,000, last changed council salaries in 2016. The mayor's pay and benefits total $74,454 while councillors make $29,562.

In Riverview, a town of just under 20,000, salaries were increased ahead of the current council term. The mayor's salary was set at $31,877.30, while council pay was set at $14,689.74. The salaries are adjusted for inflation.