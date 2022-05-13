Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Five taken into custody in high-risk weapons takedown in Dieppe

Five people, three of them underage, were taken into custody after a dramatic takedown at a busy Dieppe intersection, Codiac RCMP say.

RCMP stop vehicle at busy intersection, find sawed-off shotgun, other weapons

The takedown unfolded at an intersection in a busy commercial area of Dieppe. (Shane Magee/CBC file)

The takedown unfolded on May 7 at around 5:40 p.m., after Codiac RCMP received a call from someone who said they had seen three males and two females getting into a vehicle with weapons. 

RCMP officers located the vehicle at the corner of Champlain and Paul streets, in a busy commercial area, and "a high-risk takedown was executed," Sgt. Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante told CBC News on Friday.

"A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun and other weapons," Mackenzie-Plante said.

Five people were taken into custody, two adults and three under the age of 19, and released on a promise to appear in court.

Mackenzie-Plante said every available officer from Moncton and the greater Moncton area responded and the takedown unfolded swiftly and safely. 

"I hear it was quite a show," she said. "But members … executed everything in accordance to their training and were able to basically take everybody into custody safely and keep the public safe there."

The incident remains under investigation.

