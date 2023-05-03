Boil order issued for part of Dieppe after water main break on Dover Road

A boil water order has been issued for part of Dieppe after a water main break occurred on Dover Road on Wednesday morning.

The water has also been temporarily shut off as repairs are underway, according to a news release issued by the City of Dieppe.

Residents affected by the boil order include those who live on Dover Road, between civic address 401 and 851, on Bayview Court, Ulysse Drive, André Drive, Telex Lane, Jocelyn Lane, Sophie Lane, Florida Drive and in the Domaine Dover Estates.

Until the boil order is lifted by Public Health, any tap water used for drinking, preparing infant formulas, coffee, tea or juice, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, and brushing teeth should be held at a rolling boil for at least one minute, the release advises.

This is particularly important for those whose immune system is compromised, such as the elderly, infants, people with transplanted organs, or on dialysis, it says.

City spokesperson Julie Albert could not immediately say how many residents are affected by the boil order. (City of Dieppe)

"Please note that home water filtration devices (water softener, pitcher filters, etc.) cannot eliminate microorganisms that could make you sick."

It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes, such as bathing, showering, laundry or washing hands and dishes. However, when bathing or showering, people should avoid swallowing the water.

The city will issue a notice when the boil order is lifted. Typically, two sets of clean samples are required first.

City spokesperson Julie Albert could not immediately comment on what caused the water main break or how many people are affected.