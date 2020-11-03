Parts of Dieppe still under boil water order

Some Dieppe residents remain under a boil water advisory Monday evening after a water main break.

The city says crews are currently on site and repairing the issue.

The order includes properties located between 2071 and 2685 Amirault, between 16 and 19 Leonide, between 301 and 818 Dover, for all properties located in the Domaine Dover Estates as well as all properties located on Freda, Marco, Kristian, J.F.Bourgeois, Vézina, Raphaël, Joanne, Carter and Bayview.

Residents in those areas are asked to boil all water for cooking, washing fruits, drinking and brushing teeth.

Health officials say water can be boiled in a pot, in a kettle on stove or in an electric kettle without an automatic shut-off. It must be held at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

It is not necessary to boil water for bathing, showering, laundry or washing hands and dishes. When bathing or showering, avoid swallowing the water.