Dick Stacey, whose Country Jamboree was an early cable cult hit, dies

It's hard to know why Dick Stacey's Country Jamboree, a late-night country music revue broadcast out of Bangor, Maine in the 1970s and early '80s, became such a hit with Atlantic Canadians.

In fact, its success even surprised Stacey himself, according to Saint John's Don Mabee, who called Dick Stacey a friend.

"I remember him telling me, 'Don, I never actually thought that this thing would take off as big as it did,'" Mabee said in a phone interview. "And it really did take off.

"But he understood exactly why it took off. He realized that people, number 1, wanted to be on TV, didn't matter whether they could sing or not."

Dick Stacey died in Bangor, Maine, on Oct. 10 at the age of 85. Stacey's Country Jamboree ran on WVII-TV from 1973 to 1983. (brookingssmith.com)

A businessman from Brewer, just across the river from Bangor, Stacey operated a few gas bars and a motel.

In several interviews, Stacey said his association with the Jamboree started in 1973 when he received a call from a salesman at WVII-TV in Bangor asking him if he'd like to buy advertising time on the station's country music revue.

"I'd rather buy the whole show," Stacey replied, and was surprised when the station took him up on his offer.

So the show became Stacey's Country Jamboree, and was videotaped weekly in the lounge at Stacey's Brewer motel.

There was almost no budget for the show, the performers were amateurs, and Stacey had two standard rules — no auditions and no rehearsals.

It showed.

Dubious talent

The audience never knew what they might see each Saturday night. Nervous singers froze on air, they forgot lyrics or sang the wrong words, and it was not uncommon to see singers lose the melody entirely, as the backup musicians tried desperately to nudge them back on track.

Mabee said Stacey was under no illusions as to why the audience was tuning in.

"This is what made him so special. He understood that people were laughing at that show," he said.

"They'd tune in every Saturday night to get a laugh because they'd see people on there … [who] never had sung on any television show before in their life. And they're singing on Dick Stacey's Jamboree."

Saint John's Nelson Hanson was a teenager new to cable television, and would watch it while waiting for Saturday Night Live to start on NBC.

"This window into America was, one, this at-the-time very subversive comedy in Saturday Night Live and then just before that you watch this kind of weird Twin Peaks country music revue on the ABC station," Hanson said.

"And it was just like, 'Wow, things are really different there.'"

The late Jennie Shontell, a fan favourite on the show, performing her signature song On the Wings of a Dove. (YouTube.com)

Hanson, like most people familiar with the show, fondly remembers Jennie Shontell, an elderly woman who regularly performed On the Wings of a Dove.

With a high, nasal voice and rarely in key, Shontell would cheerfully plow through the song, jumping from verse to verse without waiting for the musicians to catch up.

"My dad's cousin claims he watched her false teeth fall out and she caught them without missing a beat," Hanson said.

And then there were the commercials, done live by Dick Stacey himself.

"Yeah, everybody remembers those commercials, 'See these hands? These hands pump gas. And by golly, they stink. And we'll pump your gas. No chAAAHge,'" Hanson said, exaggerating Stacey's Maine accent at the end.

Dick Stacey did live commercials for his businesses throughout the show. (YouTube.com)

"And when he would have a tire sale, somebody would roll a Uniroyal tire in, and he'd stop it at his feet on cue while he's delivering his ad to the camera. It was really quite something to watch."

"We would tell our friends at school on Monday, like, 'You've got to see this. This is really strange. This is a really weird show," Hanson said.

But, if Stacey's show was a bit crazy, it's safe to say the man himself was crazy like a fox.

"Well, the amazing thing is that a lot of people thought that, you know, Dick had this big country show on Saturday night and everybody would tune in and laugh at everybody that was on it," Mabee said, "But Dick was a very shrewd businessman."

Atlantic Canadians would travel to Bangor to see the show live. Mabee said the lounge was packed on show day, and the bar was busy.

Many of those people booked rooms at Stacey's motel, and they likely got gas at his gas bar.

After the show

But, by 1983, Mabee said Stacey had grown tired of the business. He stopped the show, sold his businesses and retired to West Palm Beach, Florida.

But, the Country Jamboree still lived in people's memories, and in 2006 Stacey realized there was an appetite for more.

He began selling "best of" DVDs, and took reunion shows out on tour, with a focus on Atlantic Canadian fans.

Mabee said Stacey's death came as a shock.

"I had just spoken to him about, I would say, three or four weeks ago."

Already inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Mabee said Stacey has a simple legacy.

"He basically allowed people to be on television, whether they deserved it or not, whether they could sing or not.

"He gave them that opportunity for a few — just a few spare moments, just a few moments in time, that they could be their own star, they could be on TV.

"This is what people wanted to do and he gave them that opportunity."