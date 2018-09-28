Dialogue NB hopes to help 4 political parties find some cohesion

The 2018 election has created a divide in New Brunswick, and a non-profit group is hoping to play mediator.

Dialogue New Brunswick, a group trying to help the province become a more socially cohesive place, said it reached out to all four political parties that won seats in the election Monday.

The Moncton-based group wants to help the party leaders find ways to overcome the divisiveness expressed at the polls and find a path toward social cohesion.

"Frustrations that were on the ground, are now finding a political voice, and this is unchartered territory for us right now," said Mathieu Wade, Dialogue NB's expert in residence.

"That's why it's important to reach out to political parties because they're in a new position."

Premier Brian Gallant and PC Leader Blaine Higgs have been wrangling over who gets to govern New Brunswick after the PCs reached a minority government — 22 seats to the Liberals' 21 — in a legislature requiring 25 for a majority.

Two third parties — the People's Alliance and the Green Party — each won three seats. The Liberals are going after the Green Party for support, and the People's Alliance says it will support the PCs.

New Brunswick hasn't had a minority government since the 1920s.

Issues that have caused division in the province lately include language duality, as well as urban and rural differences, such as delays in ambulance service, the alleged neglect of roads and bridges and the loss of rural school and ferries.

Diaglogue NB said it is hoping to act as a "guiding light" toward a cohesive society, particularly among party leaders. Gallant has already said he won't work with the People's Alliance or Progressive Conservatives.

"What we have to untangle is, what are all those identities in play?" Wade said. "And how do we untie all those knots that seem to focus solely on language?"

Dialogue New Brunswick offers to help political parties address divisions in the province in the aftermath of the provincial election. 9:37

"I think there are other issues and we have to address each of these issues one by one."

So far, the group has received a response from one party, which found the request a "really interesting" invitation. Dialogue NB wouldn't say which party responded.

"We're not defending one group or another," Wade said. "Let's find constructive ways to talk to foster some sort of unity and cohesion."

