Reduction to herring quota will impact Maritimes, Quebec

The quota for major parts of the herring fishery in the Maritimes and Quebec is being reduced in an effort to increase the stock.

The total allowable catch for herring in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence fishing zone, which includes parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and all of Prince Edward Island, is being cut from 12,000 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes.

The fall herring stock in the area remains in the "cautious zone," according to a statement released Friday by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"The number of spawning adults is declining, and recruitment is at the lowest level ever observed," DFO said.

"Stronger management actions are needed to help the stock mature, reproduce and rebuild for the benefit of rural coastal communities."

The reduction in allowable catch is just the latest in a series of reductions over the past two years. In 2020, the total allowable catch was reduced from 22,500 tonnes to 12,000 tonnes.

The department said the food, social and ceremonial fisheries will not be impacted by the reduction and the department will begin consultations with local harvesters and Indigenous communities on how to rebuild the stock.