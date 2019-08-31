DFO closes part of Bay Fundy to fishing after right whale sightings

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans closed parts of the Bay of Fundy to fixed-gear fishing Thursday after several North Atlantic right whale sightings east off Grand Manan.

The closure will be in effect until further notice, the DFO said in a news release. All fishing gear had to be removed from the area by Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.

Closures are in place for at least 15 days after a right whale is spotted in a particular area. If no right whales are seen in the area during those 15 days, the area will be reopened.

A map from the DFO shows five right whale sightings on Aug. 26. But one whale can be sighted multiple times in the same area.

There are only an estimated 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.