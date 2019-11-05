33-year-old Moncton man sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter

A 33-year-old Moncton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing 45-year-old Karl Cadden Wearden.

Devon Stockley, formerly of Cape Breton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of the Moncton resident last winter.

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard said in Moncton court Tuesday the two men knew each other and argued over drugs on March 18.

Codiac RCMP were called to the scene of a fight that early that day on Echo Drive shortly after 1 a.m. and found Wearden lying in the street, unconscious with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Members of the Codiac RCMP were called March 18 to Echo Drive in Moncton, where Karl Wearden was fatally wounded. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

Wearden's obituary said he was born in Verdun, Que., and spent much of his life "roaming around Canada," living in cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.

Stockley was arrested 10 days after the incident. He was initially charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty later to the lesser charge.