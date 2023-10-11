Add porta-potties to the problems at Fredericton's Devon Middle School

Parent Adam Harris says students at Fredericton's Devon Middle School deserve better — better than asbestos tiles, mice infestations, soccer field sinkholes, and now porta-potties.

On Monday, parents were notified that the school would be adding a portable bathroom trailer because of significant repairs that were needed for the Grade 7 bathrooms.

With winter coming, Harris said Grade 7 students like his daughter will have to go outside to portable bathrooms, and a substitute teacher will be allocated to supervise.

"The idea of them having to physically leave the school building to go to another building or trailer — it just seems so ridiculous to me," said Harris, a member of Devon's parent school support committee. "I have a really hard time with it."

David McTimoney, the superintendent of Anglophone West School District, and Thomas Geburt, the district education council chair, both declined interviews.

They did, however, provide a written response.

Grade 7 students at Devon Middle School will have to use this porta-potty trailer outside the school. (Submitted by Adam Harris)

"Adding a portable washroom facility is a stop-gap measure to respond to a plumbing issue, which the district facilities team is currently working through."

They said the school is "doing everything possible to accommodate students" and would discuss the issue with students.

"Because of the aging infrastructure and increasing population pressures, Devon Middle School was placed at the top of our District Education Council's major capital projects list, submitted to Education and Early Childhood Development … last May. An issue like this exemplifies the need to prioritize the development of a new school for the area."

The school may be on the top of the district education council's list, but Harris said the school has to be at the top of the "stable department infrastructure priority" list.

"We still need to get on what's called the S-DIP list, which is really the list that matters. This is what gets capital allocated."

Despite the "dire situation" at Devon, Harris said the 73-year-old school has been "bouncing around the assessment list for 10 years."

Adam Harris is the parent of a Grade 7 student at Devon Middle School. He says it's time to replace the school. (Submitted by Adam Harris)

The province was asked to provide a list of priority school projects, and a spokesperson sent a link to a government announcement listing the latest stable departmental infrastructure priorities.

"Unless there is a significant change in scope or an emergency situation, each project on the Stable Departmental Infrastructure Priorities list will remain there until it is funded," the announcement said.

"While there is no guarantee that a project will be approved within a certain time frame, it will not need to be resubmitted by district education councils year after year. The following projects are included on this year's list:"

New kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school to replace several schools in Carleton County.

Upgrade and addition for École Saint-Henri.

New school to replace George Street Middle School.

New school to replace Salisbury Elementary School.

Upgrade for Polyvalente W.-Arthur-Losier.

New school to replace Forest Hill and Liverpool Street schools.

Addition for École Abbey-Landry.

Upgrade for Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud.

New school to replace Inglewood and Grand Bay Primary schools.

New school to replace Forest Glen and Sunny Brae schools.

Upgrade and addition for École Mathieu-Martin.

Upgrade and addition for École Sainte-Anne.

Upgrade and addition for Bonar Law Memorial High School.

New kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school for Oromocto.

Upgrade for Riverview High School.

Upgrade for Oromocto High School.

Upgrade for École Amirault.

Harris said the students and staff "deserve better."

"We have amazing faculty and a very wonderful administration, a vibrant student population.

"It's just this facility. It's so well past its best-before date."

Harris said the need for porta-potties is just the latest in a long list of the school's problems.

With asbestos tiles, mice problems, overcrowding and inadequate infrastrucure, parent Adam Harris says 73-year-old Devon Middle School is in 'dire' need of replacing. (Devon Middle School)

He said it's created "a massive drain on resources just trying to hold it together."

'Crammed into every nook and cranny'

The school doesn't have a "proper cafeteria — we are using a converted classroom," he said.

There are no change rooms for the gym — "those had to be repurposed for staff offices some time ago."

"We've got students and teachers crammed into every nook and cranny at Devon Middle School."

Harris knows a lot of other schools also have mobile classrooms, "but I will say that there's a huge difference in tacking them on to a modern facility with appropriate amenities versus what we are doing here at Devon Middle School."

He said a major renovations 20 or 25 years ago managed to extend the life of the school "beyond what's reasonable."

He said more facelifts don't make sense for the school.

"I don't think you can repair this one into a functioning school." Harris said. "It's starting to look more like an assortment of mobiles. You can barely see the school from the street now there's so many mobile classrooms in front of it."

He said it has to be a new school this time around.

"We have to get it done. This has to be a priority. It's too late for the current class of Wildcats, but the situation is unacceptable. … I don't think there are any [schools] that are worse off than what we're seeing right now at Devon Middle School."