Death of worker at Fredericton sawmill under investigation by WorkSafeNB

WorkSafeNB is investigating the death of a worker at a sawmill in Fredericton on Thursday.

Police were called to Devon Lumber on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m., said Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

"Several" officers responded, and the last officer cleared the scene at 200 Gibson St., just before 6 p.m., she said.

No information about the worker or the nature of the incident has been released.

"That would be part of WorkSafeNB's investigation, and we won't be commenting on those details," said Bartlett.

WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley also declined to disclose any details, citing privacy.

"The investigation will help us determine how the fatality may have been prevented and whether there were any violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act or its regulations," Dooley said in an emailed statement.

Devon Lumber Co. Ltd. is a family-run saw mill, started in the 1940s. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

She did not immediately respond to questions about whether a WorkSafeNB investigator remains at the site or whether operations have resumed.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Devon Lumber Co. Ltd. has been in business for more than 70 years, making it one of the oldest family-run saw mills in New Brunswick, according to the company's website.

The company produces a variety of softwood and cedar lumber products and byproducts, such as wood chips, shavings and sawdust.