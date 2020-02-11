In face of stiff opposition Saint John council approves apartment project

Saint John councillors have voted overwhelmingly in support of a controversial apartment building project in the north end neighbourhood of Millidgeville.

The 88-unit development at 819 Millidge Avenue is opposed by many of its neighbours and was placed in front of council with the planning advisory committee recommending it be rejected.

Dozens of Millidgeville residents packed the council chambers Monday night, spilling into a nearby overflow boardroom.

One by one, for well over an hour, they went to the podium to speak against the plan, raising concerns about increased traffic, more on-street parking, the "mass" of the two, four-storey buildings and what is seen as an absence of serious consultation with neighbours.

"Your biggest challenge this evening is lack of process, lack of civic engagement, lack of trust and accountability," resident Debbie McCormack told councillors.

But city planning and development staff have pushed hard to get the project approved.

The two apartment buildings will have underground parking, an exit-only lane on Daniel Avenue (top), and a berm and tree buffer between it and single family homes on an adjacent street (bottom). (City of Saint John)

They had worked closely with developer Charlie Bird, a 78-year-old businessman and philanthropist, from the very early design stages.

"We think this development is exactly what the municipal plan prescribed," said Brian Irving of Develop Saint John.

"We looked for a project that would check all the boxes."

Planning staff also recommended some small changes to the project to make it more palatable.

A driveway will be reduced to a single, one-way exit lane where only right hand turns onto Daniel Avenue are permitted.

The main entrance and exit will be on Millidge Avenue.

A berm and tree buffer will also be installed between the development and single family homes on adjacent Hayward Court.

Developer and philanthropist Charlie Bird told Saint John councillors he won't make a "nickel" on the project. "I'm better off leaving my money in the bank." (Connell Smith/CBC)

Bird, who was not present at last month's Planning Advisory Committee meeting, spoke directly to councillors Monday night.

He told them he feels a responsibility to make a "significant investment" to help grow the city.

"This investment, at my age, I don't need it," said Bird.

"Quite frankly I don't need the aggravation either. It will not enrich me by one nickel, I'm better off to leaving my money in the bank and live off the interest."

It is estimated the project will cost $17.5 million.

Minutes before midnight, after more than three hours of discussion, all councillors except Ward 2's Gary Sullivan, who lives in Millidgeville, voted in favour of the project.

