First look at apartment complex replacing Saint John's Gothic Arches
Neighbours have mixed views on proposed structure
People living near Saint John's Gothic Arches now have some idea of the proposed apartment building that could soon replace the nearly 140-year-old former church.
The plan, by Tower Contracting, would see a seven-storey building, more than twice the maximum height set out in city planning rules for the neighbourhood at Wentworth and Leinster streets.
The height variance is one of a number of issues related to the development that will be considered by the city's planning advisory board at its Tuesday meeting.
Neighbour John Neville of Orange Street was surprised to find an architect's rendering of the building in a letter from the city that arrived in his mailbox Thursday.
"I expected something that would be more in keeping with the architecture and the building heights in the area of Princess and Wentworth," said Neville.
"I don't think that would be a good idea for this neighbourhood. We've got some of the most interesting architecture in Eastern Canada here. To put in something that looks like a 1950s schoolhouse with the brick and square, rectangular glass windows, is not in keeping with the 1880s architecture here."
Neville said he's not part of a community group, and not against development or high-density housing but feels the building should be restricted to a maximum of four storeys.
Patrick McCaffrey's Leinster Street home is even closer to the proposed site.
He has no problem with the height plan. He said the Gothic Arches, a building that could seat 1,400 people and towered over the neighbourhood for so long.
"That wouldn't bother me a bit," he said. "That skyline has always been full with a building."
A height map on the city website lays out guidelines for building heights in different areas of the central peninsula.
The Wentworth Street neighbourhood is clearly set within an area with "maximum building height" of 14 metres.
The issue of building height restrictions was discussed at a recent council meeting, where staff were quick to point out the the maximum height rule is "a starting point."
"The height map itself will evolve over time," said Kenneth Melanson, community planning manager for the municipality.
Rental units in Saint John's central peninsula are in demand.
The most recent CMHC survey, for October, shows a 2.7 per cent vacancy rate for one-bedroom apartments.
For two-bedroom units, the rate is 0.6 per cent.
