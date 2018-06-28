Musquash teen who died fishing dreamed of being a lobster fisherman

Musquash teen Devan Breau died doing what he loved — fishing, according to his obituary.

The body of 18-year-old Devan Breau of Musquash was found Wednesday, three days after he told his family he was going fishing. (Fundy Funeral Home)

"Devan was a true country boy at heart and could always be found outdoors on his dirt bike, ATV and at the lakes," it states.

"From the time he was a small boy, Devan wanted to be a lobster fisherman and he made that dream come true with amazing passion and work ethic."

The body of the 18-year-old was found Wednesday in the East Branch Reservoir on the outskirts of Saint John, three days after he left his home to go fishing.

He was reported missing Sunday around 8 p.m. after paddlers discovered his canoe overturned in the reservoir.

RCMP divers recovered his body not far from where the canoe was located.

"A smile of a man that got to live his dream for a year fishing for Bradley Small," Joel Bradley Small posted with a photograph on Facebook.

"He done way more then I have ever ask him to do on the boat."

Curtis Burley agreed fishing was Breau's passion. "All he ever talked about," he wrote.

Lyman Crawford said he "had the pleasure" of working beside Breau.

"He was an awesome young man and one of the hardest workers I've ever seen. Breaks my heart."

"RIP young fella," wrote Rob Minor. "Too sad."

​Visitation will be held at Fundy Funeral Home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Family and friends will gather Sunday for a memorial service at the funeral home's chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted. The results will be released to the family.

12 organizations helped with search

Breau is survived by his parents, Leon and Amanda (Leblanc) Breau, his "best friend and sister" Mariah, and several extended family members.

According to the RCMP, Breau told his sister he was going fishing Sunday around noon. His ATV and trailer were located on shore.

Twelve organizations took part in the air and ground search for Breau, including the RCMP, the Musquash Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, the Department of Energy and Resource Development, and ground search and rescue volunteers from Charlotte County, York Sunbury, River Valley, Carleton and Greater Fundy.

Breau grew up in Musquash and attended Harbour View High School.